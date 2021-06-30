The No Sugar Baker’s 4th of July BBQ

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Nationally over 34 million people have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in the United States alone.

Last August, on her 44th birthday, Jayne Jones was deathly sick and landed herself in the emergency room with stunning vital signs. After numerous tests, the ER physician diagnosed her as a severe diabetic who was minutes away from having a stroke. This was an eye-shocking surprise for Jayne, a lawyer by trade and health policy wonk.

The next hours were crucial -- no one told her that she’d lose her sight! Jayne lost her vision/eyesight for 15 days. She went on prescribed medications, but never insulin. Her attitude was lifesaving. Jayne went to work and wore out her tennis shoes. She changed her diet and eliminated all sugar, fruit, flour, and snacking.

Fast forward to April, per the advice of her college daughter, Jayne started a whim of an idea during the COVID stay-at-home lockdown, a recipe blog featuring her daily story, struggle, and journey.

In less than 5 months, Jayne lost 60 lbs, was medicine free, and her eyesight is now 20/20.

Since April, the blog now has over 100,000 followers, and over 40,000 views of her fun Saturday morning garage sale shopping show. Every day Jayne gets messages about how she has impacted others’ lives.

Jayne has released her first cookbook, The No Sugar Baker Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets—it’s 100 recipes! You can find it on www.nosugarbaker.com.

No Sugar Baker’s Raspberry White Chocolate Bundt Cake

Ingredients:

1 Package Swerve Yellow Cake Mix

1 Large Package of Sugar Free White Chocolate Pudding

1 C. Sour Cream

4 Eggs

½ C. Water

½ C. Oil

2 C. Lily No Sugar Added White Chocolate Chips

1 C. Sugar Free Raspberry Preserves

Ingredients for Frosting:

8 Ounces Cream Cheese

½ C. Butter

3 C. Swerve Confections

½ - ¾ C. Heavy Whipping Cream (Possibly More If Too Thick!)

1 T. Vanilla

Easy Directions:

1. Spray a bundt pan and set aside.

2. In large bowl, combine all ingredients for cake but white chocolate chips and raspberry preserves.

3. When well blended, fold in chocolate chips.

4. Pour 1/3 batter into pan and then, add 4 dollops of the raspberry preserves on top of batter in circular drops. Then, swirl the preserves.

5. Next add another layer of 1/3 batter.

6. Repeat preserves process.

7. Add final layer of batter. Bake at 350 for 50 minutes.

8. Let cool for 10 minutes and remove from pan.

9. Let cool.

10. When ready to eat, beat together all frosting ingredients and frost away! Don’t worry about perfection, anything goes!

No Sugar Baker’s Jigger Marinade

Ingredients:

1 Jigger of Bourbon

½ C. Soy Sauce

½ C. Worcestershire Sauce

2 T. Garlic

1 t. Salt

2 T. Oil

1 T. Lemon Juice

3 T. Swerve Brown

Easy Directions:

1. In large baggie, combine all ingredients. Shake it up.

2. Add in meat (steak, chicken or pork). Let marinade overnight.

3. Hit the grill!

No Sugar Baker’s Chicken Zesty Salad

Ingredients:

3 Grilled Cooked Chicken Breasts, Diced & Chilled

2 T. Lemon Juice

1 t. Swerve Granular

¼ C. Mayonnaise

2 T. Sour Cream

3 t. Mustard

¼ C. Chopped Red Onion

1 C. Sliced Fresh Strawberries

1 C. Fresh Blueberries

½ C. Chopped Walnuts

Easy Directions:

1. In small bowl, combine lemon juice, Swerve, mayonnaise, sour cream and mustard. Set aside.

2. In large bowl, combine chicken, red onion, strawberries, blueberries and walnuts. Toss in salad dressing. Fold carefully until well blended!

3. Yum! Enjoy!!

No Sugar Baker’s Mom’s Bacon Broccoli Bash

Ingredients:

3 C. Fresh Broccoli, Chopped & Slightly Poached

1 C. Mayonnaise

1 T. Lemon Juice

1 ½ T. Swerve Granular

1 C. Bacon, Cooked and Chopped

¾ C. Cheddar Cheese, Grated

½ C. Red Onion, Chopped

½ C. Sunflower Seeds, Roasted and Salted

Easy Directions:

1. In small bowl, combine lemon juice, Swerve and mayonnaise. Set aside.

2. In large bowl, combine broccoli, bacon, cheese and red onions.

3. Toss in salad dressing. Fold carefully in the sunflower seeds. Stir until well blended!

4. Let chill in refrigerator overnight!

5. Yum! Enjoy!!

