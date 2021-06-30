Advertisement

One person injured in second Huntington shooting

One person injured in Huntington shooting
One person injured in Huntington shooting(Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WSAZ)- According to EMS crews, one person was shot on the sidewalk by the intersection of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday, and was the second shooting in Huntington within a half-hour.

Huntington Police have not said if the shootings are connected.

Police are searching the area around Jefferson Ave. and West 10th St.

According to our reporter on scene, police asked one man to leave a house with them. He left the scene in a police car. There’s no word on what, if any connection, that man may have to the shooting.

Earlier, police could be seen outside that home with weapons drawn.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest updates.

