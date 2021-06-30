Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is reportedly set to present legal documents requesting to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Two sources said the singer has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition. It could come at any time.

Experts said her situation is unusual because many attorneys consider it unethical to ignore a client’s wishes in such a case.

But Spears didn’t choose her attorney, and it’s up to the judge whether to remove him.

News of the potential filing comes after Spears spoke out at an emotional court hearing last week.

She called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she wants her life back.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area of Mason County after a crash that...
U.S. 35 reopens after a fiery crash leaves one person dead
All lanes of I-64 East are closed between the MacCorkle Ave./Jefferson Dr. exit and the...
Crash closes I-64 East
One person injured in Huntington shooting
Name of person hurt in second Huntington shooting released
Galen Cochran and Jerry Smith, both from Liberty, West Virginia, are facing charges in...
Two men accused of stealing $80k worth of equipment while wearing GPS ankle bracelet
Attempted abduction reported in Scioto County

Latest News

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee chats with longtime friend Cal Kalabaza of Tacoma during the...
Latest reopenings mark return to business in mainland US
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
This abandoned home in the 4100 block of Lancaster Avenue is set to be demolished in the coming...
Charleston spends $1 million demolishing abandoned homes
Tony's Wednesday Weather
Tony's Wednesday Weather
Ironton police department promotion ceremony
Ironton police department promotion ceremony