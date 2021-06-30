Advertisement

Second million-dollar prize winner selected in W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes

Gov. Justice surprises Morgantown woman with $1 million check through “Do it for Babydog”...
Gov. Justice surprises Morgantown woman with $1 million check through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ news Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One West Virginian’s life was changed forever Wednesday when she became the second million-dollar prize winner in the state’s vaccination sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice and his trusty companion, baby dog, delivered the ceremonial check to Sharon Turner.

Gov. Justice surprises Morgantown woman with $1 million check through “Do it for Babydog”...
Gov. Justice surprises Morgantown woman with $1 million check through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes(Gov. Justice Office)

The million-dollar giveaway was just one of 50 “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes prizes.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also a woman from Frankford and another woman from Parkersburg with new custom-outfitted trucks.

Gov. Justice delivers custom-outfitted trucks to vaccination sweepstakes winners

Jenna Atwell of Paynesville and Brendon Lee of Falling Waters were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.

For the full list of sweepstakes winners click here.

Additional prizes announced Wednesday include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area of Mason County after a crash that...
U.S. 35 reopens after a fiery crash leaves one person dead
All lanes of I-64 East are closed between the MacCorkle Ave./Jefferson Dr. exit and the...
Crash closes I-64 East
One person injured in Huntington shooting
Name of person hurt in second Huntington shooting released
Galen Cochran and Jerry Smith, both from Liberty, West Virginia, are facing charges in...
Two men accused of stealing $80k worth of equipment while wearing GPS ankle bracelet
Attempted abduction reported in Scioto County

Latest News

This abandoned home in the 4100 block of Lancaster Avenue is set to be demolished in the coming...
Charleston spends $1 million demolishing abandoned homes
Tony's Wednesday Weather
Tony's Wednesday Weather
Ironton police department promotion ceremony
Ironton police department promotion ceremony
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement
Charleston spends $1 million demolishing abandoned homes
Charleston spends $1 million demolishing abandoned homes