Advertisement

Teen feared for his life when Fla. trooper used Taser on him in girlfriend’s yard

By WINK Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) - A biracial teenager is speaking out, saying he feared for his life, when a Florida state trooper used a Taser on him then arrested him outside his girlfriend’s house.

Jack Rodeman, a biracial 16-year-old, spent 10 days in juvenile detention after his June 16 arrest in his girlfriend’s backyard in Lee County, Florida. He says he is recovering from an injury he sustained in the confrontation with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Video of the incident shows Trooper George Smyrnios with his Taser drawn and pointed at Rodeman. While countless people have seen the footage, only Rodeman knows what it felt like when the trooper used the Taser on him twice.

Biracial teen Jack Rodeman, pictured here with his mother, spent 10 days in juvenile detention...
Biracial teen Jack Rodeman, pictured here with his mother, spent 10 days in juvenile detention after his June 16 arrest in his girlfriend’s backyard in Lee County, Florida.(Source: Rodeman Family, WINK via CNN)

The teenager fell over and slammed his head on the fire pit.

“I did fear for my life. I wasn’t sure what was happening,” Rodeman said. “I was shocked, and then, it hurt once I fell. I was just kind of confused at the same time because I didn’t understand why he was approaching me at first or why he tased me.”

Rodeman says he’s still dealing with the pain of that fall.

“My eyes have been sensitive. My neck hurts in the back. My back still has sharp pains. I’ve just been sleeping ever since I got home,” he said.

In his report, Smyrnios called Rodeman “a suspicious person” who darted and hid in the bushes after seeing the trooper’s cruiser. The trooper said he used his Taser because the teenager failed to obey his commands to “come here,” “stop” and “put his hands behind his back.”

Smyrnios arrested Rodeman and charged him with failure to obey, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and loitering.

Rodeman’s lawyer, Sawyer Smith, says he will fight to get those charges dropped. He then plans to prosecute the FHP.

“There is no place in a free society for the government to inflict physical abuse upon a child. This is not Russia. This is America. We deserve better,” Smith said.

The FHP is reviewing Smyrnios’ use of force.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 35 is closed Monday evening in the Southside area of Mason County after a crash that...
U.S. 35 reopens after a fiery crash leaves one person dead
All lanes of I-64 East are closed between the MacCorkle Ave./Jefferson Dr. exit and the...
Crash closes I-64 East
Galen Cochran and Jerry Smith, both from Liberty, West Virginia, are facing charges in...
Two men accused of stealing $80k worth of equipment while wearing GPS ankle bracelet
Attempted abduction reported in Scioto County
The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the...
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin: US aircraft involved in Black Sea incident
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving to form the select committee after Senate Republicans...
House poised to launch new probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on Glover Street in Charleston.
Fire destroys a vacant house in Charleston
sdfgds
'God help': Condo collapse survivors tell harrowing stories
Actor Allison Mack faces sentencing in New York Wednesday.
Actor Allison Mack faces sentencing in NXIVM sex-slave case