Woman stealing off porches caught on camera

This woman was caught stealing items off of a porch on McConnell Ave. in Portsmouth.
This woman was caught stealing items off of a porch on McConnell Ave. in Portsmouth.
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Corey DeMorest says he woke up Saturday morning to a regular day, until he ran into his neighbor.

“(I) came out to cut grass and the neighbor said that he saw one of the lights laying in the yard,” DeMorest said.

It turns out, earlier that morning, a woman had stolen a door mat, a bag of clothes and a solar lights.

All of it was caught on camera.

DeMorest says this is almost a regular thing along his street in the Mount Park Neighborhood of Portsmouth and with Ohio’s stand your ground law, he worries that someone could get hurt.

“I’m a very protective father so that’s what people need to think when they go on people’s porches,” DeMorest said. “Even though you’re stealing ten dollar items, people may think you’re doing something else; trying to break in their house or something. We don’t want anything bad to happen to them.”

The cameras on his porch mirror the cameras all up and down McConnell Avenue. A neighborhood-wide effort to stop and discourage porch pirates from coming back.

We want the word to get out that no matter how small a theft might be, we don’t want it happening,” said Mound Park Neighborhood watch spokesperson Karen Hill. “That’s what our group is here for. We’re here to watch out for each other.”

The Mound Park Neighborhood Watch is recommending all who live in the area to buy neighborhood watch signs in an effort to discourage theft.

