Woman driving home rammed by suspect during police chase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A police chase in Cabell County ended Tuesday with an arrest, but not before the suspect left behind considerable damage.

Damona Neal, 25, is charged with destruction of property, obstruction, domestic violence, and strangulation.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were responding to a domestic violence call on Beech Drive in East Pea Ridge. They were almost there when they saw a vehicle matching that of the suspect’s leaving.

The complaint says a deputy tried to get the suspect to pull over, but he sped up instead.

The complaint says the suspect passed a TTA bus, then rammed a black Ford Explorer at the intersection of Beech Drive and East Drive and kept going.

LeAnn Stiltner was driving the car that was hit.

“He crashed right into me,” she said. “He never stopped. I was extremely shaken up. I’ve never went through something like that before.”

Stiltner says she was headed home from work. She had left early so she could get ready for a family member’s funeral.

The suspect also damaged the fence at Ashlee Cundiff’s fence by the same intersection.

“I have a sister who’s eight, and she always begs us to ride her bike on this street, and we always tell her no for this reason exactly,” Cundiff said.

The complaint says the suspect’s vehicle suffered heavy front end damage, including a busted front driver side tire.

Deputies say he ran a stop sign and several red lights before coming to a stop at a parking lot off U.S. 60, just west of the 29th Street I-64 on-ramp, where he was taken into custody.

The complaint say he had more than $2,000 in cash and 5 grams of marijuana. The complaint also says he could be seen throwing items out of the window during the chase.

According to the complaint, the suspect’s ex-girlfriend told investigators that before the chase, Neal came over uninvited, hit her in the face a couple times, and put his hands around her throat.

The complaint says deputies observed red marks around her neck, and her eyes were red and had begun to swell.

Neal’s bond was set at $80,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday.

As he was leaving his arraignment at the Cabell County Courthouse, Neal denied any wrongdoing.

