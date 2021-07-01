COVID-19 W.Va. | 6 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the DHHR, there have been 3,012,199 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,097 total cases and 2,897 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 40-year old female from Mercer County, a 94-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, an 89-year old female from Taylor County, and a 104-year old female from Mercer County.

1,334 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in the state, according to the DHHR.

159,866 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Right now, data shows that nearly 64 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 53 percent are now fully vaccination.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,842), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,018), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,887), Calhoun (390), Clay (543), Doddridge (644), Fayette (3,555), Gilmer (885), Grant (1,316), Greenbrier (2,897), Hampshire (1,926), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,583), Harrison (6,193), Jackson (2,258), Jefferson (4,800), Kanawha (15,497), Lewis (1,289), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,297), Marion (4,655), Marshall (3,538), Mason (2,064), McDowell (1,616), Mercer (5,186), Mineral (2,981), Mingo (2,763), Monongalia (9,398), Monroe (1,223), Morgan (1,226), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,314), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,329), Raleigh (7,093), Randolph (2,854), Ritchie (762), Roane (665), Summers (864), Taylor (1,281), Tucker (547), Tyler (748), Upshur (1,970), Wayne (3,180), Webster (546), Wetzel (1,391), Wirt (457), Wood (7,949), Wyoming (2,057).

