Flash Flood Watch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -While the focus of attention on heat has been out west this week (and rightly so as all time record highs have been obliterated), the eastern US heat including in our area has also made headlines. Wednesday saw our region dodge the 90 degree bullet as thunderstorms formed in the suddenly tropical air of late June. Flood alerts were issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Boone, Lincoln WV and Athens Ohio.

Meanwhile the daytime shower and storm pattern has broken the latest dry spell and given lawns and gardens a welcomed drink of water. These first rains will serve as an appetizer for the main course of showers and storms to come on Thursday.

Thursday will feature a thick canopy of rain clouds with the heavens weeping much of the time. Keep an eye on the wsaz.com weather app radar as you are likely to see a phenom known as training rains, that is a storm train of showers parading over the same ground. This sets the stage for a possible high water day across the region as new rains fall on a suddenly saturated soil.

Under the overcast, damp and dreary conditions temperatures will stay in the low 70s much of the day then retreat back into the 60s at night.

Friday and Saturday will start the Independence weekend off on a drying and cooler note though showers may linger to start Friday (before cooler and drier north winds take hold) and a last batch of showers would be possible on Saturday afternoon especially in Central and Northern WV.

Sunday will turn in a remarkably nice July 4th with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.