Heavy rain causes flooding issues across Central Kentucky

By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain has been falling all across the state Thursday morning, especially in Clark County where some of the roads were closed because of high water.

Most of the main roads in Clark County have ponding, but the back roads are another story. We went out in the county, off of Waterworks Drive, where it was treacherous to begin with.

We even saw some girls trying to make the best out of the situation:

The water was covering a lot of the roads and made some backyards into lakes.

The girls we spoke with said that it doesn’t flood like this often in their neighborhood and that they brought out their kayaks. They believe the water is up about three feet in the middle of their yard.

Of course, the water should recede throughout the day, but it’s important not to drive on flooded roads. Just six inches of water can move your car. Remember to “turn around, don’t drown” and you should be safe.

