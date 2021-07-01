Heavy rain causes minor issues throughout the region

Scioto County, Ohio (WSAZ) - Heavy rain Wednesday evening into Thursday morning caused minor issues around the region.

Flooding was reported along US 23 in Scioto County, Ohio by the Super 8 Motel.

Standing water and trees were also reported down around Scioto County, Ohio. State Route 823 had standing water where street drains were being overwhelmed.

In Jackson County, Ohio State Route 327 between Jack Vaughn and Loop Road was closed because of electrical pole and lines down. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Mason County, West Virginia dispatchers tell WSAZ a road slip closed the southbound lanes of Route 2 near Route 87. Crews working to clear the road were concerned the slip would go into the northbound lanes as well.

A tree was also reported down blocking both lanes of Route 60 between East Bank and Crown Hill, West Virginia.

