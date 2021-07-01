Advertisement

Heavy rain causes minor issues throughout the region

Heavy rain Wednesday evening into Thursday morning caused minor issues around the region.
Heavy rain Wednesday evening into Thursday morning caused minor issues around the region.(wlox)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scioto County, Ohio (WSAZ) - Heavy rain Wednesday evening into Thursday morning caused minor issues around the region.

Flooding was reported along US 23 in Scioto County, Ohio by the Super 8 Motel.

Standing water and trees were also reported down around Scioto County, Ohio. State Route 823 had standing water where street drains were being overwhelmed.

In Jackson County, Ohio State Route 327 between Jack Vaughn and Loop Road was closed because of electrical pole and lines down. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Mason County, West Virginia dispatchers tell WSAZ a road slip closed the southbound lanes of Route 2 near Route 87. Crews working to clear the road were concerned the slip would go into the northbound lanes as well.

A tree was also reported down blocking both lanes of Route 60 between East Bank and Crown Hill, West Virginia.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured in Huntington shooting
Name of person hurt in second Huntington shooting released
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement
Huntington Police are on the scene late Tuesday night of a reported shooting in the Fairfield...
New details released in Huntington shooting
Police are searching for Natasha Morgan, who has active warrants for her arrest.
Investigators: 2-month-old boy missing; mother on the run

Latest News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 6 additional deaths reported
Group of environmentalists intend to sue West Virginia over evidence of pollutants running into...
Group of environmentalists intend to sue West Virginia over evidence of pollutants running into waterways
Firefighters rescue dog in Charleston house fire
Firefighters rescue dog in Charleston house fire
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signs proclamation making June Pride Month
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signs proclamation making June Pride Month
It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek