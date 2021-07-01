I-77 South reopen after tractor-trailer accident

UPDATE 7/1/21 @ 6 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 77 South is back open Thursday evening after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the Kanawha City area.

Firefighters said no one was hurt in the incident, which happened just before 5:15 p.m.

The truck was approaching the Chuck Yeager Memorial Bridge when the driver saw traffic backed up in the area, West Virginia State Police troopers said. The driver attempted to slow down due to the cars ahead but lost control of his vehicle in the wet conditions.

The tractor-trailer slid off the median guardrail then traveled across both lanes to the other guardrail, troopers said. It jackknifed, blocking both lanes just north of the bridge. The cab of the truck broke into the empty container it was pulling, and the truck leaked fuel across the road.

The Malden Fire Department and towing crews worked for about an hour to get the truck out of the way as Department of Highways trucks spread sand on the wet road to soak up the diesel.

A line of cars stretched from the bridge in the Kanawha City and Malden area all the way back through Charleston. Many drivers used U.S. 60 and the Chelyan Bridge to get around the backup. Traffic finally got back to normal around 30 minutes after the road reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lanes of I-77 in Kanawha County are shut down indefinitely Thursday evening due to a tractor-trailer accident, according to Metro 911.

Dispatchers say the truck jackknifed near the Kanawha City Bridge. The accident was reported just before 5:15 p.m.

A tractor-trailer crash closed I-77 South near the Kanawha City bridge. (WSAZ with permission)

There are no injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

