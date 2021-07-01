Advertisement

Man accused of killing woman, injuring her 3-year-old indicted

Dorian Clark, who is from Charleston, is charged with murder, use of presentment of a firearm during a felony, malicious wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who is accused of shooting and killing a woman and injuring her three-year-old daughter was in court Thursday.

Dorian Clark, who is from Charleston, is charged with murder, use of presentment of a firearm during a felony, malicious wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened in April at the Vista View Apartments along Renaissance Circle in Charleston.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim, Chastanay Joseph, 22, of Charleston and her 3-year-old daughter with gunshot wounds. Joseph was shot several times, her daughter was shot once in the chest and both were taken to the hospital. Joseph later died of her injuries.

