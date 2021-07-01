Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a test drive from an auto dealership and not returning it, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say a deputy was struck by the vehicle while attempting to stop David Allen White II, 41, of Gallipolis. The deputy wasn’t hurt.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. Wednesday along Jackson Pike. Less than half an hour later, the vehicle was located by a deputy at the intersection of state Route 735 and Burnette Road – the location where the deputy was hurt.

White was taken into custody on Georges Creek Road near the intersection of Polecat Road. Law enforcement, including Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Gallipolis Police officers, helped stop the suspect.

White was taken to the Gallia County Jail.

