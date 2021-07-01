Advertisement

Marshall Men’s Soccer schedule released

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fans now know when the defending 2020 College Cup Champions will take the field again.

The Marshall Men’s Soccer scheduled for the upcoming year was released Thursday.

The lineup features eight home matches at Hoops Family Field.

The fall 2021 schedule is a very competitive slate with six teams that played in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, five teams that were featured in the final top 25 rankings and three conference champions.

The Herd will begin the 2021 season on the road at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott JMU Invitational in Harrisonburg, Va. Marshall takes on James Madison first on Aug. 26 and then will play against Virginia Tech on Aug. 29.

Marshall will take on brand new C-USA men’s soccer member Coastal Carolina in the home-opener on Sept. 4.

Marshall also hosts West Virginia (Sept. 17), Akron (Sept. 21), Kentucky (Sept. 25), Butler (Sept. 29), UAB (Oct. 16), Wright State (Oct. 19) and South Carolina (Oct. 30).

Marshall’s other road opponents are East Tennessee State (Sept. 7), Bowling Green (Sept. 11), Old Dominion (Oct. 3), Florida Atlantic (Oct. 9), Charlotte (Oct. 23) and FIU (Nov. 5) to end the regular season.

In May, the Marshall Thundering Herd men’s soccer team defeated the Indiana Hoosiers in overtime becoming National Champions.

The Herd wins national soccer championship

The win marked the first-ever Division I national championship in soccer for the Herd and the first national championship in school history since their football win in 1996.

To purchase soccer season tickets are available here.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

