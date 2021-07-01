Advertisement

Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer

By NBC12 Newsroom and Enzo Domingo
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two Chesterfield parents have been arrested after police say a young boy’s remains were found in a freezer.

Chesterfield Police say the remains were recovered at a home in the 6400 block of Lookout Point Circle on May 4.

“This is the first time I’ve seen anything like this,” said Major Mike Louth with Chesterfield Police.

The remains were identified as 5-year-old Eliel Adon Weaver. Police say Weaver’s parents, 49-year-old Kassceen Weaver and 48-year-old Dina D. Weaver were arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child in relation to this investigation.

Chesterfield Police first got a tip of the remains back in May and that is when they finally secured a warrant and searched the home. The Weaver’s front door still showed damage from the raid, almost two months later.

“I couldn’t believe it. Not in this neighborhood. I just could not believe it,” said neighbor Collin Brown, who adds that Kassceen Weaver had always been a nice neighbor, but Dina often kept to herself.

Other neighbors say the pair had a second son, and that the two boys were homeschooled.

Brown watched the May incident unfold from his home, just a few yards away.

“We saw them bring the truck down here and pull the freezer out of there and put it on the truck. I was going ‘What in the world are they doing? What’s in the truck?’” Brown added.

Investigators say they had help from specialists from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner because the body may have been frozen for close to two years.

“It took a little bit of time to actually thaw things, so that way they could actually do the work that they needed to do to help us try to determine the cause and manner of death in this case,” said Maj. Louth.

Both parents face charges of conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child. Kassceen Weaver has additionally been charged with concealment of a body, as well as the domestic assault and malicious wounding of an adult female who is known to him. Police tell NBC12 that woman was Dina.

The cause of Eliel’s death remains under investigation.

Both parents were released on bond. Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

One person injured in Huntington shooting
Name of person hurt in second Huntington shooting released
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Police are searching for Natasha Morgan, who has active warrants for her arrest.
Investigators: 2-month-old boy missing; mother on the run
Huntington Police are on the scene late Tuesday night of a reported shooting in the Fairfield...
New details released in Huntington shooting

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Governor discusses Ohio’s 2022-2023 budget
Summer Concert series announced for Pullman Square
Pullman Concert Series cancelled due to weather
Public Service Commission opens formal proceeding to investigate Suddenlink complaints
Meteorologist Andy Chilian is tracking showers Thursday afternoon into the evening.
Tracking showers across the tri-state
The Marshall men's soccer team wins first-ever national championship!
Marshall Men’s Soccer schedule released