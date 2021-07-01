Pullman Concert Series cancelled due to weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Pullman Concert Series has been cancelled due to weather.

The announcement comes from organizers who said in a Facebook post “Unfortunately, the weather is not cooperating with us for tonight’s Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Summer Concert Series at Pullman Square.”

The post went on to say, the summer concerts will continue next Thursday, July 8th, with Shelby Lore.

That concert is set to begin around 6 p.m.

