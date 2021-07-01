Road slip on Route 2 causing lane closures

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rains washed out a portion of Route 2 in Mason County.

The southbound lanes of Route 2 at the intersection of Route 87 in the Leon area are closed. Department of Highway crews are on scene directing traffic and assessing the damage.

Mason County dispatchers say a motorist reported about the slip around 4:30 Thursday morning. The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department reports this is a new slip that developed overnight.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.