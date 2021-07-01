Road slip on Route 2 causing lane closures
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rains washed out a portion of Route 2 in Mason County.
The southbound lanes of Route 2 at the intersection of Route 87 in the Leon area are closed. Department of Highway crews are on scene directing traffic and assessing the damage.
Mason County dispatchers say a motorist reported about the slip around 4:30 Thursday morning. The Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department reports this is a new slip that developed overnight.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.