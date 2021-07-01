Time Magazine article on Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia makes national news once again! A new article in Time Magazine features the state’s success rate with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. One county in particular has been a model for other communities all across the nation, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has led the state in distributing the vaccine.

Doctor Sherri Young shares the excitement this article has brought and that this success was possible with the team at the health department.

To learn more about vaccine clinics with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department you can call 304-348-8152. You can also check out their Facebook page as well as their website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.