Advertisement

Vehicle lands on its top in a creek

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.
It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle landed on its top in a creek Thursday morning.

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say a woman was driving a Toyota 4Runner when items in the vehicle shifted. She was trying to attend to those items when the vehicle ran off the side of the road and went over an embankment.

The vehicle landed in the creek on its top.

Officials say the woman was able to unbuckle her seat belt and get out of the car and climb up the embankment.

She was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured in Huntington shooting
Name of person hurt in second Huntington shooting released
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement
Huntington Police are on the scene late Tuesday night of a reported shooting in the Fairfield...
New details released in Huntington shooting
Police are searching for Natasha Morgan, who has active warrants for her arrest.
Investigators: 2-month-old boy missing; mother on the run

Latest News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 6 additional deaths reported
Group of environmentalists intend to sue West Virginia over evidence of pollutants running into...
Group of environmentalists intend to sue West Virginia over evidence of pollutants running into waterways
Firefighters rescue dog in Charleston house fire
Firefighters rescue dog in Charleston house fire
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signs proclamation making June Pride Month
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signs proclamation making June Pride Month