Vehicle lands on its top in a creek

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle landed on its top in a creek Thursday morning.

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say a woman was driving a Toyota 4Runner when items in the vehicle shifted. She was trying to attend to those items when the vehicle ran off the side of the road and went over an embankment.

The vehicle landed in the creek on its top.

Officials say the woman was able to unbuckle her seat belt and get out of the car and climb up the embankment.

She was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

