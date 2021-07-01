Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Hurricane preparing for Independence Day Celebration

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Hurricane is preparing for its Independence Day celebration that will take place Saturday. The day will start off with a parade at 2 p.m. and finish off with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk all things from the best places to watch the fireworks to how you can participate in the parade.

