WSAZ Saves Lives | Three generations talk organ donation

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

WSAZ is teaming up with KODA for WSAZ Saves Lives, a campaign to encourage organ donor registration throughout West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. We know the need in our area is significant, and for some of us at WSAZ, this cause is personal. Consider registering to become an organ donor to save lives.

Click here to register today.

