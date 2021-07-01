Advertisement

W.Va. PSC approves Appalachian Power rate increase

Company can’t seek further increases until mid-2024
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Appalachian Power customers will pay more on their monthly bills starting in September after the West Virginia Public Service Commission approved an infrastructure improvement plan surcharge for the company.

According to the PSC, average residential customers will see an increase of 6.12% on their monthly bills.

However, Appalachian Power accepted a three-year moratorium from the PSC that prohibits it from seeking any new base rate increases until at least June 30, 2024.

In a statement, Kanawha County Commission President W. Kent Carper said, “While we would have preferred that Appalachian Power’s surcharge be totally denied, we recognize and thank the Public Service Commission for imposing a three-year time out on new rates.”

According to the release from the PSC, Appalachian Power originally requested $48.2 million to cover rate base increases. The Commission reduced that amount to $44.2 million.

“With this Order, the Commission is underscoring the need for utility companies to invest in their infrastructure while we stabilize rates and avoid frequent large base rate increases,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured in Huntington shooting
Name of person hurt in second Huntington shooting released
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Huntington Police are on the scene late Tuesday night of a reported shooting in the Fairfield...
New details released in Huntington shooting
Police are searching for Natasha Morgan, who has active warrants for her arrest.
Investigators: 2-month-old boy missing; mother on the run
Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.
Gov. Justice delivers custom-outfitted trucks to vaccination sweepstakes winners

Latest News

A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a...
Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy
Governor Beshear signs Pride Month Proclomation
Governor Beshear signs Pride Month Proclomation
WVa lawmakers form group to identify ways to fight hunger
WVa lawmakers form group to identify ways to fight hunger
Environmentalists allege pollution from West Virginia mine
Environmentalists allege pollution from West Virginia mine