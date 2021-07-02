Advertisement

Biden to host naturalization event, push path to citizenship

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 1, 2021, to board Marine One on their way for a brief stop to switch on Air Force One at nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Md., that will take them to Florida.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden will hold a naturalization ceremony Friday at the White House in which 21 immigrants will become citizens as the administration pushes for more pathways to citizenship.

An administration official said Biden would use the moment to call for the option of citizenship for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, for foreign-born people who have temporary protected status due to strife in their birth countries and for farm workers. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the upcoming ceremony and insisted on anonymity.

Immigration has been a political flashpoint as Biden has sought to renew visa and refugee programs that were cut or suspended during the Trump administration.

In February, Biden and congressional Democrats proposed a major immigration overhaul that included an eight-year pathway to citizenship for the roughly 11 million people living in the United States illegally. Republican lawmakers blocked the effort and have criticized the administration for the rise in people attempting to cross the southern border without visas.

The immigration debate involves fundamental issues of national security and economic growth. Republican lawmakers seeking to limit immigration say it will help keep the U.S. safe and protect jobs for native-born citizens. But economists — many associated with Democrats — say increased immigration would boost economic growth that is currently weighed down by falling fertility rates.

On Friday, the president will also recognize Sandra Lindsay as an “Outstanding American by Choice,” a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services program that recognizes citizens who have been naturalized. Lindsay is believed to be the first American to be vaccinated against COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial. She works as director of nursing for critical care at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek
A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a...
Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement
Police need your help finding three people wanted in connection with recent thefts from a...
3 wanted in connection with theft investigation
Appalachian Power customers will pay more on their monthly bills starting in September after...
W.Va. PSC approves Appalachian Power rate increase

Latest News

COVID-19 W.Va. | Two additional deaths reported
Governor Beshear features Kentucky artwork at state capitol
Governor Beshear features Kentucky artwork at state capitol
Mountain State Art and Craft Fair returns
Mountain State Art and Craft Fair returns
Dawg Dazzle returns to Huntington for July 4th
Dawg Dazzle returns to Huntington for July 4th
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Collapsed Florida condo building likely to be demolished