Box truck fire closes one direction of busy road

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A 35-foot box truck caught on fire just after 5 Friday morning, closing both southbound lanes of Rt. 119.

According to the Danville Volunteer Fire Department the driver said he blew a tire and then the truck caught on fire.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

No word on when the southbound lanes of Rt. 119 will reopen.

