Boyd County Public Library rolls out new app

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

You can download the new Boyd County Public Library app on your Apple or Android device.

The library is currently in the middle of their Summer Reading Program for both youth and adults.

You can sign up at www.thebookplace.beanstack.org. The program runs until August 1, and you can earn rewards by logging your reading minutes.

