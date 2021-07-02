Advertisement

Carter Caves State Resort Park sees increase in tourism

Not tied to the pandemic or holiday weekend
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Fourth of July weekend is often known as one of the busiest times for state parks, campgrounds, and boat rentals, but at Carter Caves State Resort Park, the busy season started long before the holiday weekend.

“Roughly around July 1st of last year, we were taking cave tours about every 15 minutes in order to accommodate the demand, " said Paul Tierney, a park naturalist at Carter Caves State Resort Park. " To be quite honest with you, since we’ve started those cave tours back up, we’ve not really slowed down.”

Just last month alone, the park experienced record-breaking sales numbers.

Tierney says the group they’ve seen out the most are families.

“I’m glad people have rediscovered this [area], but it wasn’t expected. We’ve got people who say, ‘Oh, I just live down the road. I didn’t know this was here,’ ” Tierney said.

Chris Perry, the park manager at Carter Caves State Resort Park, says they’ve implemented different ideas to adapt and keep guests entertained.

“We do an escape room in the Saltpeter Cave. Where else can you do that in the Tri-State?” Perry said. “We also do drive-in movies.”

As for the caverns, the park staff works to preserve it natural wonders, but Perry said he hopes the boost in tourism continues for years to come.

For a list of things to do, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek
A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a...
Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy
Police need your help finding three people wanted in connection with recent thefts from a...
3 wanted in connection with theft investigation
The city says both holes are due to a weakened culvert that stretches through the area.
Community deals with second sinkhole due to weakened infrastructure
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement

Latest News

Chad Pennington
Chad Pennington returns to Marshall in new capacity
When you see personal information like a familiar amount or your name and address, the Lawrence...
Fake tax bills circulating Lawrence County, Ky.
Police are searching for the suspect.
Police investigating false officer shooting call
Holiday weekends bring more calls to 911 dispatch centers, and many of them are for...
Do’s and don’ts for calling 911