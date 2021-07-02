Advertisement

Caught on camera: Driver flips vehicle over interstate median, somehow avoids serious injury

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A driver and passenger are fortunate to have avoided serious injuries after their vehicle flipped over the median of an interstate highway into oncoming traffic.

Las Vegas television station KTNV reports the crash happened on Interstate 15 south of the city on June 24.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the vehicle hydroplaned after some recent rainfall in the desert area.

We sure are happy to take a break from this heat 🥵 and get some rain 🌧, but we ask that everyone please slow down while...

Posted by Nevada Highway Patrol on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The video shows the vehicle flip over the barrier in front of several cars. The SUV landed on its wheels, and other drivers were able to avoid a serious collision.

The highway patrol said the driver and passenger walked away from the crash with minimal injuries and were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek
A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a...
Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy
Police need your help finding three people wanted in connection with recent thefts from a...
3 wanted in connection with theft investigation
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement
The city says both holes are due to a weakened culvert that stretches through the area.
Community deals with second sinkhole due to weakened infrastructure

Latest News

The Dodgers, who captured the title by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays last October, were the...
Biden hosts Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in...
LIVE: Biden hosts naturalization event, push path to citizenship
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday.
Biden to back changes in military sexual assault prosecution
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Daughter of Miami firefighter among 20 dead in Florida condo collapse
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean