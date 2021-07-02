COVID-19 W.Va. | Two additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia along with 52 new cases of the virus.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 2, 2021, there have been 3,016,020 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,149 total cases and 2,899 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Mercer County and an 83-year old male from Wyoming County.

“Vaccines are safe and effective,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, I am asking you to do your part to end further deaths from the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

Right now, 64 percent of the eligible population in West Virginia has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent is fully vaccinated.

1,259 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

159,991 have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,515), Berkeley (12,847), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,018), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,888), Calhoun (392), Clay (543), Doddridge (644), Fayette (3,557), Gilmer (885), Grant (1,317), Greenbrier (2,900), Hampshire (1,927), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,583), Harrison (6,198), Jackson (2,260), Jefferson (4,800), Kanawha (15,496), Lewis (1,290), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,300), Marion (4,655), Marshall (3,538), Mason (2,064), McDowell (1,615), Mercer (5,193), Mineral (2,985), Mingo (2,764), Monongalia (9,399), Monroe (1,223), Morgan (1,227), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,314), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,331), Raleigh (7,096), Randolph (2,858), Ritchie (761), Roane (665), Summers (864), Taylor (1,282), Tucker (547), Tyler (748), Upshur (1,970), Wayne (3,182), Webster (546), Wetzel (1,392), Wirt (457), Wood (7,948), Wyoming (2,059).

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

