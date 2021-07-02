Advertisement

Deputies charge convicted felon accused of pawning guns

Jonah Francis Rose, 46, of Tims Fork, WV
Jonah Francis Rose, 46, of Tims Fork, WV(Logan County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who deputies say is a convicted felon has been arrested for pawning several firearms.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. Jonah Rose, 46, of Tims Fork, West Virginia is accused of pawning eight firearms to a business on June 29. During the investigation, deputies also learned that Rose pawned four other firearms between June 22 and June 26.

Deputies say they obtained a warrant for 12 counts of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Rose was at the Southwestern Regional Jail when deputies executed the warrant on Thursday, July 1. Rose was being held on a probation violation which was related to the possession of a firearm charge.

Deputies say all the firearms Rose is accused of pawning were ran through the National Crime Information Center database. None of them came back stolen.

Deputies also say during the transactions at one business, an ATF background check was conducted and there were no delays or denials.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek
A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a...
Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy
Police need your help finding three people wanted in connection with recent thefts from a...
3 wanted in connection with theft investigation
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement
The city says both holes are due to a weakened culvert that stretches through the area.
Community deals with second sinkhole due to weakened infrastructure

Latest News

Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
Garrison Avenue to be named in honor of fallen officer
That's a Wrap! | July 2
That’s a Wrap! | July 2
Boyd County Public Library rolls out new app
Boyd County Public Library rolls out new app
Increase In Basketball Players Injuries with Coach Chris Lane
Increase in injuries for basketball players
That's a Wrap! | July 2
That's a Wrap! | July 2