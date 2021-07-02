Dog shelter overwhelmed, in need of help

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Scioto County Dog Shelter in Portsmouth is in desperate need of help due to a high volume of animal rescues.

In a post on the group’s Facebook page Thursday night they said the following:

“We are in desperate need for rescues to start pulling dogs or start adopting dogs. With the quarantine restrictions lifted we are getting a boat load of owner surrenders, strays and dogs that’s been dropped off. Our wardens can’t make calls if the shelter is full. I’ve reached out to all the rescues I normally deal with and they are also full. If you are wanting to surrender a dog please call first to see if we have room.”

The shelter is located at 95 Arrowhead N. Road Portsmouth, OH 45662. The phone number is 740-353-8802.

