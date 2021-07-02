Advertisement

Education for the working mother

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 2, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more the 24 million women have left the labor force nationwide. And by the end of last year, West Virginia’s labor force lost 113,000 workers - with nearly three times as many women unemployed compared to the previous year.

Alison Bell, Regional Vice President for the Western Governors University about the importance education is in getting back into the workforce.

To learn more you can call 866-225-5948, you can visit their Facebook page and their website.

