Fake tax bills circulating Lawrence County, Ky.

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As the bills rack up each month, sifting through them can get a little repetitive.

However, Cathy Sizemore will have to read her mail more carefully after she received a fake tax bill that could have put a dent in her pocket.

“They knew exactly how much we owed in taxes a couple years ago,” Sizemore said.

It was a realistic amount that hit a little too close to home.

“There’s no way. I would always pay my taxes. There is no way I wouldn’t do that because my son’s there and I was afraid they were gonna take my place out from under me,” Sizemore said.

“You’re to contact the 800 number, because it makes it easier for them to get your information and to decipher what they need to do -- whether it be to send a cashier’s check or direct you to go get money cards,” Lawrence County (Ky.) Sheriff Chuck Jackson said.

When you see personal information like a familiar amount or your name and address, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says this is where the fact checking comes into play.

“Benefits Suspension Unit, Lawrence County Public Judgement Records-- well, the first thing I would do is verify the information that that is a real entity,” Jackson said.

For example, this is not a legit agency in the county and only the sheriff’s office and attorney’s office will send you letters regarding any amount you owe in taxes.

“If you don’t know, you need to take it to someone who does,” Sizemore said.

So, before you hand over any cash -- take time to spot the hidden details and make some calls to your local police and city employees to make sure you avoid an expensive trap.

Both the county attorney’s office and sheriff’s office will issue notices of a delinquent tax bill. If you think you got a forged letter, you’re asked to contact the county attorney’s office and they will have a record of it.

