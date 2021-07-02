Father-son duo indicted on charges in connection with shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A father-son duo who surrendered late last month in connection with a shooting in the Glen Roy area has been indicted.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office made that announcement Friday about Larry E. Farmer and his son Larry Jason Farmer.

Both men were indicted by a grand jury on the following charges: attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging firearm at or into a habitation, intimidation of attorney, victim or witness in criminal case, and retaliation.

The charges stem from an incident on June 17 when investigators say the suspects fired several shots in the area of Center Street, including two rounds into a mobile home.

Father and son behind bars, facing charges in shooting

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.