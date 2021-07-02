Advertisement

Father-son duo indicted on charges in connection with shooting

A father-son duo who surrendered late last month in connection with a shooting in the Glen Roy...
A father-son duo who surrendered late last month in connection with a shooting in the Glen Roy area has been indicted.(Jackson County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A father-son duo who surrendered late last month in connection with a shooting in the Glen Roy area has been indicted.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office made that announcement Friday about Larry E. Farmer and his son Larry Jason Farmer.

Both men were indicted by a grand jury on the following charges: attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging firearm at or into a habitation, intimidation of attorney, victim or witness in criminal case, and retaliation.

The charges stem from an incident on June 17 when investigators say the suspects fired several shots in the area of Center Street, including two rounds into a mobile home.

Father and son behind bars, facing charges in shooting

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek
A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a...
Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy
Police need your help finding three people wanted in connection with recent thefts from a...
3 wanted in connection with theft investigation
The city says both holes are due to a weakened culvert that stretches through the area.
Community deals with second sinkhole due to weakened infrastructure
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement

Latest News

Police are searching for the suspect.
Police investigating false officer shooting call
wsaz
Scioto County Dog Pound at full capacity
Staff say that nearby rescue shelters are also full.
Scioto County Dog Pound at capacity
From July 2-4, West Virginia Department of Natural Resources officers will bring back Operation...
Operation Dry Water returns to promote boating safety
A waterspout formed offshore in Myrtle Beach on Friday, shown here in viewer-submitted video.
WATCH: Waterspout forms offshore in Myrtle Beach