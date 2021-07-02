Firefighters are battling a two-story fire

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled a two-story fire in the Big Chimney area of Kanawha County.

The fire was reported at 5:45 a.m. Friday at a home in the 1700 block of Mile Fork Road.

Firefighters say the fire was fully involved when they arrived.

A Kanawha County deputy told WSAZ that the home appeared to be vacant.

The roof and second floor collapsed onto the first floor.

No injuries reported.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

