First Warning Forecast | Holiday weekend starts refreshing before heat returns

Fireworks(WYMT)
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the midst of the hot stretches these past couple months has been occasional tastes of fall, certainly a refreshing way to break up the typical feel of summer. After a pleasant day on Friday, Saturday stays comfortable before temperatures heat up again on Sunday and especially Monday. The heat lasts through the middle of the week before another round of widespread showers and storms knocks temperatures back down again by the end of the week.

Friday evening sees a few clouds through sunset with patchy sprinkles or an isolated shower possible, mainly north of I-64.

Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with much chillier temperatures falling to the low to mid 50s. Patchy fog is likely in the river valleys.

Saturday sees plenty of sunshine as high temperatures reach the upper 70s for the afternoon. Humidity stays low.

The Fourth of July on Sunday stays mostly dry, but an uptick in heat and humidity could spark an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening as high temperatures reach the mid 80s. Still, most locations look good for outdoor cookouts, fireworks, etc.

Monday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers or storms possible in the afternoon. The heat returns, as highs soar to the low 90s.

Tuesday stays dry under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Wednesday still sees highs near 90 degrees with an isolated shower possible.

By Thursday, widespread showers and storms are likely, keeping afternoon temperatures closer to the 80-degree mark.

A few showers may stick around into Friday morning, but Friday afternoon looks drier with high temperatures back to the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

