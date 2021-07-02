Flood risk wanes, weekend forecast looking up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The flood threat diminished on Thursday evening for areas north and west of Huntington as showers and thunderstorms moved into mountainous West Virginia. A brief thunderstorm did muster a wind gust on Washington Street in Dunbar otherwise the bluster of this July 1st storm pattern has passed. The risk for new showers overnight to blossom and create spot areas of concern east of Charleston will linger until the last echoes have passed on radar. With streams running high and patchy fog soon to set in overnight, motorists are reminded of low visibility in traveling along rural winding roads.

Meanwhile behind the departing rain pattern a low cloud deck capable of mist will linger for the first light of day especially over the rugged terrain of West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky. All the while a cooler air mass will be invading as readings drop into the better breathing 60s overnight.

Friday’s early gloom will succumb to a drier north breeze by mid-morning as breaks to sun show up. Thereafter skies will turn partly sunny for lunch time brown baggers. By day’s end the weather will be ideal for walking a festival mid-way (Freedom Fest in Logan, Ripley, River Rec Fest in Gallipolis among others) with blue skies and a nice north breeze. Temperatures will start in the 70s and fall into the 60s after dark.

Saturday will start with patchy dense fog before partial sunshine takes over for the many parades and festivals. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s will be accompanied by a high sunburn index with the best risk of a shower mainly in mountainous West Virginia.

Saturday night fireworks weather looks fine with a clear sky providing the perfect backdrop for the rockets red glare, bombs bursting in air pyrotechnics!

Sunday the air heats back into the mid-80s making for a nice pool day for kids yearning for a weekend dip!

