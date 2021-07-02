Advertisement

Former W.Va. delegate faces felony charge in connection with U.S. Capitol breach

A former West Virginia House of Delegates member from Wayne County, accused of storming the...
A former West Virginia House of Delegates member from Wayne County, accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, now faces a felony charge.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former West Virginia House of Delegates member from Wayne County, accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, now faces a felony charge.

That’s after a federal grand jury indicted Derrick Evans on an obstruction of an official proceeding charge – a felony.

If convicted of that charge, Evans faces possible prison time.

Previously, Evans was charged with misdemeanors of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol

Evans pleaded not guilty to those initial charges.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek
A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a...
Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement
Appalachian Power customers will pay more on their monthly bills starting in September after...
W.Va. PSC approves Appalachian Power rate increase
Road slip closes southbound lane of Route 2
Road slip on Route 2 causes lane closure

Latest News

Valley Outdoors sits within 300 feet of a daycare and several homes, which is in violation of a...
Putnam County officials: outdoors store selling firearms in violation of county ordinance
The Scioto County Animal Shelter needs help.
Dog shelter overwhelmed, in need of help
The Public Service Commission has ordered Suddenlink Communications to show why it should not...
WV Public Service Commission opens formal proceeding to investigate Suddenlink complaints
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek