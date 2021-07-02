Advertisement

Garrison Avenue to be named in honor of fallen officer

Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty in December.(WSAZ, CPD)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Garrison Avenue will be named in honor of fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

According to the city of Charleston, the dedication will take place on Wednesday, July 7, at 2 p.m. at the corner of Garrison Avenue and Crescent Road.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin & Chief Tyke Hunt will stand alongside Ptml. Cassie Johnson’s family, friends and members of Charleston City Council as Garrison Avenue is honorarily named Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue.

Officer Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty in December 2020. The man charged in the fatal shooting, Joshua Phillips, will go on trial in August.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek
A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a...
Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy
Police need your help finding three people wanted in connection with recent thefts from a...
3 wanted in connection with theft investigation
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement
The city says both holes are due to a weakened culvert that stretches through the area.
Community deals with second sinkhole due to weakened infrastructure

Latest News

That's a Wrap! | July 2
That’s a Wrap! | July 2
Boyd County Public Library rolls out new app
Boyd County Public Library rolls out new app
Increase In Basketball Players Injuries with Coach Chris Lane
Increase in injuries for basketball players
That's a Wrap! | July 2
That's a Wrap! | July 2