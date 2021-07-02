Garrison Avenue to be named in honor of fallen officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Garrison Avenue will be named in honor of fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

According to the city of Charleston, the dedication will take place on Wednesday, July 7, at 2 p.m. at the corner of Garrison Avenue and Crescent Road.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin & Chief Tyke Hunt will stand alongside Ptml. Cassie Johnson’s family, friends and members of Charleston City Council as Garrison Avenue is honorarily named Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue.

Officer Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty in December 2020. The man charged in the fatal shooting, Joshua Phillips, will go on trial in August.

