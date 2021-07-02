Advertisement

Increase in injuries for basketball players

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you are a basketball fan, you probably know that the NBA Finals are nearly upon us with the Tokyo Summer Olympics approaching soon thereafter featuring the USA Men’s National Basketball team.

Usually the NBA Finals and Team USA feature the two best teams and best players, not the teams and players that are left standing due to injury. However, injuries have run rampant during the 2020-21 NBA season and left a record setting number of players, including 12 NBA All-Stars that missed one or more playoff games due to injury.

Fitness Pro Coach Chris, who trains NBA players during the off-season, Joined Taylor and Sarah on Studio 3 to share coaching insight and player scoop as to why there has been an increase in player injuries over the past few seasons.

