Keeping our furry friends safe and comfortable this holiday

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we settle into the summer and this holiday weekend we need to think about the well being and safety of our four legged friends.

Stephanie Howell from Little Victories shares some tips and tricks for pet owners this 4th of July and this summer. She also has some available cats and dogs that are ready to be adopted.

To learn more about Little Victories you can call 304-743-5802, visit their website and their Facebook page.

