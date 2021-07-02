Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky’s first Shot at a Million millionaire has been announced:

The state’s first winner is Patricia Short from the Lexington-Winchester area. Short is the first of three $1 million winners to be announced as part of the Shot at a Million vaccination campaign.

Patricia Short from Winchester area $1 million winner pic.twitter.com/NPFzV5pkKG — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 2, 2021

Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the Johnson and Johnson shot.

State leaders say they verify with health departments or other providers to check if, in fact, you did get the shot.

Kentuckians 12 to 17 years old who got a shot can also sign up for one of 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. It includes tuition, room and board and books.

First winner from Elizabethtown. Scholarship. pic.twitter.com/Wg1RnoFXKs — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 2, 2021

Other scholarship winners pic.twitter.com/ZKzURjV8gz — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 2, 2021

Thursday, state health leaders said since the announcement of the drawing, 122,000 people had been newly vaccinated.

“The best chance you have of winning a million dollars is getting vaccinated. And signing up,” said Public Health Commissioner Eric Friedlander. “The youth, young adults, that are going to have a free education, your best shot at that, besides academic talent, is to get vaccinated.”

The money to pay for the winning comes from a portion of the coronavirus relief funds administered through the state department for public health.

There will be two other announcements of winners, on July 30 and then again on August 27.

You can click this link to enter.

State officials say million-dollar winners will still have to pay taxes, but the scholarship does not incur a tax liability, as long as it is used for educational purposes.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.