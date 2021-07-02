Advertisement

Name, Image, Likeness comes to college athletics

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It didn’t take long for athletes across the country to log onto Twitter or Instagram and start branding themselves today.

It is the first day that college athletes could begin to cash in on their name, image, and likeness.

The NCAA rules changes and various other state laws are allowing athletes to sell the rights and profit off their name, image and likeness for the first time.

We talked with a Marshall football player who has taken a unique twist to “branding” himself.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured in Huntington shooting
Name of person hurt in second Huntington shooting released
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Police are searching for Natasha Morgan, who has active warrants for her arrest.
Investigators: 2-month-old boy missing; mother on the run
Huntington Police are on the scene late Tuesday night of a reported shooting in the Fairfield...
New details released in Huntington shooting

Latest News

Name, image, likeness comes to college athletics
Name, image, likeness comes to college athletics
Marshall junior named player of the week Tuesday
Marshall’s Dias Co-CUSA Male Athlete of the Year
The legacy continues | Chad Pennington’s son commits to Marshall
Yellowjackets win 3rd straight state title
Man falls short against Moorefield