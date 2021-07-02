Operation Dry Water returns to promote boating safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From Friday through Sunday, July 4, West Virginia Department of Natural Resources officers will bring back Operation Dry Water.

“You will see DNR law enforcement vessels patrol vessels out there,” WVDNR Lt. Warren Goodson said.

Goodson says the WVDNR will be patrolling lakes, streams and rivers.

They are cracking down on alcohol abuse while people are on the water during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration says officials with their agency will be out patrolling, as well.

“We are going to be out and about in the different restaurants and bars,” said Gig Robinson, spokesperson for the WVABC.

Robinson says they will be watching out for alcohol violations, as well as irresponsible and underage drinkers along shore.

Last year during Operation Dry Water, more than 200 warnings were issued, and four people were arrested for boating under the influence.

