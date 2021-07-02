Advertisement

Part of road to close for embankment repairs

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Part of KY 3307, also known as Whetstone, will be shut down next week.

The Kentucky Department of Highways says it will be temporarily closed for embankment repairs.

Starting on Tuesday, crews will close KY 3307 about 1.5 miles south of US 23 between Treasure Cove Road and Whetstone Creek Road at milepoint 3.4 to repair a slide area.

Officials say the road will remain closed around the clock, day and night, for the next one to two weeks. Drivers can use KY 2 as a detour.

The road could reopen at night as repairs progress.

Roadwork schedules can change based on weather conditions.

