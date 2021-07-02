Reward offered in Scioto County arson investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for setting a home on fire in the Minford area of Scioto County.

According to the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, the Minford Fire Department responded to 3212 White Gravel McDaniel Road at around 5:59 p.m. June 25.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office initially received a call from the homeowner reporting a burglary at the residence.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

The reward is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee.

