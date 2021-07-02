Advertisement

Road closures expected in Charleston for fireworks show

Fireworks from the city of Charleston
Fireworks from the city of Charleston(City of Charleston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic will be affected on both sides of the river due to the city of Charleston’s 4th of July fireworks.

The fireworks will start at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The show is expected to last about 20 minutes.

City of Charleston to host July 4 fireworks

City officials say traffic will be affected on both sides of the Kanawha River. Starting at 5 p.m, Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Greenbrier Street and Court Street. The Kanawha Boulevard will remain closed through the end of the event.

At 6 p.m., Porter Road and MacCorkle Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic, MacCorkle Avenue and 119 will be closed to east bound traffic and Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue will be closed to east bound traffic. These streets will reopen at 12 a.m. Monday, July 5.

At 9 p.m., Grosscup Road will be closed at Bridge Road and Louden Heights Road. The Southside Bridge will also close. These areas will reopen at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek
A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a...
Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy
Police need your help finding three people wanted in connection with recent thefts from a...
3 wanted in connection with theft investigation
The city says both holes are due to a weakened culvert that stretches through the area.
Community deals with second sinkhole due to weakened infrastructure
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement

Latest News

Police are searching for the suspect.
Police investigating false officer shooting call
wsaz
Scioto County Dog Pound at full capacity
Staff say that nearby rescue shelters are also full.
Scioto County Dog Pound at capacity
From July 2-4, West Virginia Department of Natural Resources officers will bring back Operation...
Operation Dry Water returns to promote boating safety
A waterspout formed offshore in Myrtle Beach on Friday, shown here in viewer-submitted video.
WATCH: Waterspout forms offshore in Myrtle Beach