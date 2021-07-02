Road closures expected in Charleston for fireworks show

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic will be affected on both sides of the river due to the city of Charleston’s 4th of July fireworks.

The fireworks will start at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The show is expected to last about 20 minutes.

City officials say traffic will be affected on both sides of the Kanawha River. Starting at 5 p.m, Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Greenbrier Street and Court Street. The Kanawha Boulevard will remain closed through the end of the event.

At 6 p.m., Porter Road and MacCorkle Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic, MacCorkle Avenue and 119 will be closed to east bound traffic and Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue will be closed to east bound traffic. These streets will reopen at 12 a.m. Monday, July 5.

At 9 p.m., Grosscup Road will be closed at Bridge Road and Louden Heights Road. The Southside Bridge will also close. These areas will reopen at approximately 10:30 p.m.

