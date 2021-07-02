Advertisement

Scioto County Dog Pound at capacity

By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - If dogs are man’s best friend, then the Scioto County Dog Pound, is one BIG happy family.

“This is probably the most dogs we’ve ever had here at the pound since I’ve been here,” said Scioto County Dog Pound Rescue Coordinator Brandy Horner-Ratcliff.

The pound is so full, that staff says there soon will not be enough room to take in any more.

With rescue shelters across the region near capacity too, adoptions are many of these dogs’ last hope.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming because I am really good about getting all the dogs out here, and right now with everybody being full that’s rescues, where am I supposed to put the dogs unless people adopt?,” said Horner-Ratcliff.

Staff at the pound hope that adoption can help avoid the possibility of euthanasia.

“We don’t want to do that,” said pound director Darrell Keller. “We want to avoid it at all costs and if we have to run a dog to Michigan, we will.”

Looking to find these pups a new home, but more importantly keep them and the community safe.

We’ve had people come back to us and say this is the best dog we’ve ever had,” Keller said. “We can only assume, but we think that dog ways ‘hey, I know what the other side looks like, this is great.’”

If you’re interested in adopting a dog from the Scioto County Dog Pound, you can give them a call at 740-353-8802.

