Advertisement

West Virginia Governor announces Bentley will serve as General Counsel

J. Berkeley Bentley
J. Berkeley Bentley(WSAZ, West Virginia Governor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Friday that J. Berkeley Bentley will serve as his General Counsel.

Bentley has served as Gov. Justice’s Deputy General Counsel and Senior Counsel for Policy Legislation since April 2019.

The governor’s previous General Counsel, Brian Abraham, was promoted to Chief of Staff earlier this year.

He previously worked at the West Virginia law firm Bowles Rice, advising clients on a wide range of matters, including representing private and public entities in finance and municipal bond transactions.

Bentley graduated from West Virginia University College of Law and also holds BAs in English and Political Science from WVU, MAs in History from WVU and Baltic Studies from the University of Tartu in Estonia, and an Executive Master’s in Business Administration from WVU.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 2900 block of Poca Fork Road.
Vehicle lands on its top in a creek
A man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a vehicle on a...
Man arrested after allegedly taking vehicle from dealership, hitting deputy
Police need your help finding three people wanted in connection with recent thefts from a...
3 wanted in connection with theft investigation
The city says both holes are due to a weakened culvert that stretches through the area.
Community deals with second sinkhole due to weakened infrastructure
More than two weeks after a brutal beating in Huntington left teenager Chris Holsinger...
Huntington beating victim showing signs of improvement

Latest News

Police are searching for the suspect.
Police investigating false officer shooting call
wsaz
Scioto County Dog Pound at full capacity
Staff say that nearby rescue shelters are also full.
Scioto County Dog Pound at capacity
From July 2-4, West Virginia Department of Natural Resources officers will bring back Operation...
Operation Dry Water returns to promote boating safety
A waterspout formed offshore in Myrtle Beach on Friday, shown here in viewer-submitted video.
WATCH: Waterspout forms offshore in Myrtle Beach