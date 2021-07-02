West Virginia Governor announces Bentley will serve as General Counsel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Friday that J. Berkeley Bentley will serve as his General Counsel.

Bentley has served as Gov. Justice’s Deputy General Counsel and Senior Counsel for Policy Legislation since April 2019.

The governor’s previous General Counsel, Brian Abraham, was promoted to Chief of Staff earlier this year.

He previously worked at the West Virginia law firm Bowles Rice, advising clients on a wide range of matters, including representing private and public entities in finance and municipal bond transactions.

Bentley graduated from West Virginia University College of Law and also holds BAs in English and Political Science from WVU, MAs in History from WVU and Baltic Studies from the University of Tartu in Estonia, and an Executive Master’s in Business Administration from WVU.

