WSAZ Now Desk | Bipartisan workgroup to address food insecurity in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bipartisan workgroup has been formed in the West Virginia House of Delegates to address food insecurity in the state.

Del. Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, and Del. Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, will lead the group. Del. Pack joins the WSAZ Now Desk to discuss why the group was formed and how they will work toward solutions to fight hunger.

